Greek Prime Minister Says Disagreements With Turkey Can Be Resolved After Meeting Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that disagreements between the two countries were discussed and that they could be resolved if both sides show willingness to do this, the prime minister's press office said on Wednesday.

"We had an open discussion with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. I brought up all the problems associated with the latest actions of Turkey for discussion," Mitsotakis said, as quoted by his press office.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour and a half and was held in London on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"Disagreements on both sides were acknowledged. However, both sides agreed to continue discussions on [mutual] confidence-building measures of the ministries of defense," he added.

The official emphasized that he instructed the minister of foreign affairs to convene the High Council on Foreign Policy and inform political parties about this.

"I want to assure the Greek people that there were, are and will be difficulties in relations with Turkey. I believe that they can ultimately be resolved if both sides show willingness," prime minister concluded.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. Athens has threatened to expel the Libyan ambassador and declare him persona non grata if he fails to disclose the memorandum's text.

The creation of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum is just the latest move in Ankara's active policy in the Mediterranean. Both Greece and Cyprus have been criticizing Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.

