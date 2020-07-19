UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Says EU Cannot Afford To Look Divided, Calls For Compromise On Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) European Union member states cannot afford to appear to be divided or weak, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said ahead of an unplanned third day of negotiations on the long-term EU budget with no progress in sight.

"I necessarily hope that today we can break the deadlock from the first moment ... we are facing an unprecedented economic crisis and we simply cannot afford to either appear divided or weak," Mitsotakis told reporters upon arrival to the EU headquarters.

The prime minister called on EU nations to compromise but not to the extent that they water down the ambitions.

On Friday, EU leaders started a two-day summit aiming to agree on a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years, as well as a 750 billion euro ($854 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund.

The talks quickly came to an impasse and had to be extended into Sunday.

Greece is the most economically beleaguered nation in the bloc and is seen as the epitome of southern European nation's financial approach, antithetical to northern European economic philosophy.

