Greek Prime Minister Says EU Obligated To Help Athens Protect Bloc's Borders From Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:23 PM

While Greece will continue protecting its borders after Ankara announced that it was no longer able to deal with the refugee flow, it is the European Union's duty to assist the country in doing so, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday while on a visit to the Evros regional unit on the border with Turkey, along with the entire EU leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) While Greece will continue protecting its borders after Ankara announced that it was no longer able to deal with the refugee flow, it is the European Union's duty to assist the country in doing so, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday while on a visit to the Evros regional unit on the border with Turkey, along with the entire EU leadership.

"My duty is to protect the sovereignty of my country, at the same time, Greece is also doing Europe a great service. The border of Greece is the external border of the European Union. We will protect them. It is my obligation to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of my country and this is what I will do. And it is Europe's obligation to help Greece. We react based on the protection of our borders and the security of Europe as a whole," Mitsotakis said

As tensions in Syria's Idlib have been mounting, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flow of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU. Over the past three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border were thwarted by the Greek border police.

Mitsotakis, who is accompanied on his trip by European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President David Sassoli, added that Turkey's actions were aimed at extorting pressure on Europe.

"Greece and the EU cannot be blackmailed and when they are blackmailed they react," the Greek Prime Minister said.

The escalation in Idlib began in late February with members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (banned in Russia) launching an offensive against the Syrian government forces, who returned fire. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish soldiers, who were not supposed to be among the terrorists, were caught in the crossfire.

The fighting has resulted in a new wave of Syrian refugees seeking safe places in neighboring countries, including Turkey, which shares a border with the Idlib province. On February 28, Turkey announced it was opening its borders with Greece and Bulgaria to allow refugees through.

More Stories From World

