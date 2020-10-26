Greek Prime Minister Says He Invited Putin to Athens in March 2021

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin was invited to Greece in March next year to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the start of the national liberation struggle of Greece, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

"Greece is a member of the EU and NATO, but this does not prevent us from expanding our cooperation.

I invited Putin to come to Athens on March 25, 2021," the prime minister said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

For his part, Lavrov stressed that he shared the Greek prime minister's opinion that country's membership in NATO and the EU could not be an obstacle to the development of relations with Russia, however, he added that he would like the EU and NATO not to interfere with Russia's developing relations with Greece either.