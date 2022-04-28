UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Says NATO's Unity On Southeast Flank Undermined By Turkey

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) NATO's unity on its southeast flank is undermined by Turkey's "unacceptable" violations of Greek airspace, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

"I made it clear to the (NATO) Secretary General that this type of behavior by a NATO ally on the southeast flank of the alliance is simply unacceptable. It undermines European security as well as the unity of purpose of NATO," Mitsotakis said during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Athens.

Mitsotakis said he informed Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call about the violation of airspace by the Turkish air force above the islands of Samos, Lemnos, Chios, and Karpathos, located in an area with disputed maritime and air borders.

The Greek foreign ministry said in a statement that it has issued a strong protest to the Turkish ambassador regarding the "unprecedented number" of violations of Greek airspace and overflights of Greek territory in a single day.

