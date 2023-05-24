UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Says Opposition 'Essentially Destroyed' In Elections

Published May 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview with CNN, has called the results of the last parliamentary elections "encouraging" and said that the opposition has been "essentially destroyed."

The ruling New Democracy party led by Mitsotakis received 40.79% of the vote in the elections on May 21. The opposition Syriza party lost the elections with slightly over 20% of the vote, whereas the pre-election polls predicted a gap between the parties of 5-8%. The next round will be held on June 25 with a significant bonus for the first round's winner.

"For me, this have been the most encouraging message of this elections. Not only did we increase our vote, our share of the vote, our absolute numbers of votes, but also the populist opposition was essentially destroyed in this election.

We have a 20-point margin, we gained twice as many votes as they did," Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister claimed that his party delivered on its promises, which allowed it to win the elections.

"We've delivered on our main commitments which I undertook four years ago, and I think the Greek people have rewarded us not just for the progress that the Greek economy has made, but also bought into our plan for a future. A future that is prosperous," he added.

Mitsotakis said he hoped the election results would resonate with other liberal democracies in Europe.

