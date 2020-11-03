UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Says Shocked By Attack In Vienna, Expresses Solidarity With Austria

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Greek Prime Minister Says Shocked by Attack in Vienna, Expresses Solidarity With Austria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday expressed shock about last night's terrorist attack in Vienna, pledging solidarity with Austria and commitment to Europe's unity in the fight against terrorism.

"Shocked by the horrific attacks in #Vienna. I have conveyed to [Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz] our full solidarity. Our thoughts are with the people in Vienna and the authorities dealing with the situation," Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter.

The Greek prime minister conveyed compassion with the victims and their loved ones.

"Europe stands united against terror," Mitsotakis added.

On Monday night, gunmen opened fire in several locations in the Austrian capital, killing at least four people and leaving several others injured. One of the attackers was shot by the police. According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

