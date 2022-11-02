Greek Prime Minister Says Supports Sanctions on Russia Despite Drop in Tourist Flow

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that sanctions against Moscow were the right decision, despite a stark drop in tourist flow from Russia.

Greece joined the sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, including by closing its airspace and tightening visa policies. Before that, about 800,000 Russian tourists visited Greece annually.

"We have not been in principle supporting a blanket ban for Russians visiting the European Union, but we have really suffered as Greece, and as a tourist destination, from the fact that we sided with the European Union on all the sanctions packages, because practically no one from Russia came to Greece this summer, wheres almost all the Russians who wanted to travel went to Turkey. So, we paid the price in terms of sticking with the sanctions package, and I am convinced we did the right thing," Mitsotakis said at a press conference after talks with his Estonian counterpart, Kaja Kallas, in Tallinn.

In response to a question about the volume of Greek military aid to Ukraine, Mitsotakis said that he considered it significant.

"We have provided a lot of military support to Ukraine. I will not go for obvious reasons into detail, but the Ukrainians are very satisfied with the assistance that we have offered them, and there have been no complaints in terms of us stepping up to the plate and delivering," the prime minister said.

Kallas, in turn, praised Greek assistance to Kiev and policy towards Russia, saying it "demonstrated leadership" and helped preserve European unity even though the country was far from the conflict.

Mitsotakis also denied that Greek tankers that continue to transport Russian oil in record volumes are violating the sanctions.

"First of all, we need to clarify that the Greek shipping industry is fully complied with the decisions taken by the European Union when it comes to sanctions. As you know, we will not be able to transport any Russian oil into the European Union starting December 1st, and oil products starting February 1st.

There has not been a ban on the transport of Russian oil to other destinations. If a ban were to be placed, then, of course, the Greek shipping industry would comply," Mitsotakis said.

According to the prime minister, individual players in the shipping market decide for themselves whether they want to participate in such transactions, taking into account the risks and benefits.

"I need to point out that shipping is a global industry. I am gonna be the first to support any European decision regarding shipping that is actually going to be effective. What we should not do is to shoot European shipping, which is so crucial for the security of supply globally, into the foot, in order for other countries that are outside the European Union to benefit and to essentially pick up the business that we would be abandoning. So, we have to be very careful, and I think we have been successful in doing that to moderate our sanctions to make sure we impose pain on Russia," the prime minister said.

Mitsotakis added that Greece was suffering from the sanctions and called on the EU to maintain a balance. Mitsotakis and Kallas noted the need to take measures at the EU level that will lead to lower energy prices.

In addition, the Greek prime minister said that he informed Kallas about the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and "continuing tensions provoked by Turkey in the Aegean Sea, actions and rhetoric that unfortunately undermined the regional stability and security of the whole region."

Western countries have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.