Greek Prime Minister Sets Goal to Attract $29 Billion of Investment in Green Technologies

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Greek government plans to attract more than 25 billion Euros ($29 billion) in investment to move towards green technologies, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the middle East Green Initiative forum in Riyadh, according to the prime minister's press service.

"Overall, we aim to attract more than 25 billion euros in investment to achieve the goal of transition to environment friendly technologies," Mitsotakis said.

He said that over the next seven years, Greece will be given 32 billion euros, and a significant part of these funds will be directed to green investments.