Greek Prime Minister Sides With Egypt on Ethiopian Dam Issue

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Athens supports Cairo in the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) construction, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on Monday.

"We fully support Egypt's position on the Renaissance Dam, as we are aware of the existing threat to Egypt if the issue of the uninterrupted flow of the Nile is not resolved peacefully," Mitsotakis stated.

The GERD has been under construction on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia since 2011 and is expected to become the largest dam in Africa when completed, covering energy needs of nearly two-thirds of the Ethiopian population. The project has raised concerns about water security from Egypt and Sudan, however the negotiations between the three countries reached a deadlock.