Greek Prime Minister Suggests Launching EU-Wide Digital Vaccination Certificate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis suggested introducing a vaccination certificate in the European Union to ensure that those who got the vaccine against the coronavirus could travel freely.

Greece is not planning to make vaccination mandatory, but those who have vaccinated should be able to travel freely, Mitsotakis said in a letter to President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. According to the Greek prime minister, re-establishment of freedom of movement within the EU and with third countries is "a fundamental priority for us all.

" Greece has developed a sample certificate that could be used on any means of transport, Mitsotakis said.

"In light of the above, it is urgent to adopt a common understanding on how a vaccination certificate should be structured so as to be accepted in all Member States," Mitsotakis said.

If the EU member states agree on the matter quickly, the issue can then be presented at the international fora, the Greek prime minister said.

"For countries such as Greece, which are dependent on tourism, it's imperative that this issue is resolved before the summer season," Mitsotakis said.