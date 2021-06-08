UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister Suggests Vaccination May Be Compulsory For Medical Workers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for medical workers, Ekathimerini news reported.

While speaking at a debate on a bill on electronic COVID-19 certificates, Mitsotakis said that the government will soon change its persuasion strategy to an "official position" on mandatory vaccines for medical staff.

"The government will decide with sensitivity and a clear priority in public health," Mitsotakis said as quoted by the media.

Greece is intensifying its effort to vaccinate a vast majority of its population. In mid-May, the fire department mandated that all members of its special disaster unit be vaccinated, as part of their duty requires traveling overseas to assist in disaster zones.

