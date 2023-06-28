Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 Reforms

The Greek government has 120 reforms to implement, while the cabinet's top priorities for the next four years are to increase wages and improve public health and living conditions in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Greek government has 120 reforms to implement, while the cabinet's top priorities for the next four years are to increase wages and improve public health and living conditions in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Mitsotakis formed a new government after the New Democracy party won 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament in Sunday's parliamentary elections.

"I will only say that in total they (the ministries' tasks) include 120 reforms ... as well as a total of 959 operational actions.

All this makes up an extremely coherent and intense government plan with a four-year perspective," Mitsotakis said at a government meeting.

He also outlined the government's main priorities, saying that the four main areas are better wages, better health care, a "better state and a better life in a strong Greece."

After preliminary election results were announced on Sunday, Mitsotakis issued a statement vowing to transform the country and improve the lives of Greek citizens over the next four years.