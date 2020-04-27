UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prime Minister To Announce Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions On Tuesday - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Greek Prime Minister to Announce Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions on Tuesday - Source

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to address the nation on Tuesday and announce that the country will gradually begin to lift its anti-coronavirus measures, a government source told Sputnik on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to address the nation on Tuesday and announce that the country will gradually begin to lift its anti-coronavirus measures, a government source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Mitsotakis' speech is planned to be aired at 19:30 [16:30 GMT] on Greek television," the source said.

According to the source, the restrictions on movement in mainland Greece will be lifted starting on May 4. Moreover, the authorities will allow retail shops, barbershops and beauty salons to open as well, but customers will be required to wear face masks and gloves.

The second phase of lifting the restrictions will start on May 24 � outdoor cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open, the source said, adding that the issues of reopening schools and the tourism sector are yet to be solved. Moreover, churches across Greece will open their doors beginning on May 24, the source added.

Greece has so far confirmed 2,517 coronavirus cases and 134 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Greece May TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Police arrest three drug dealers in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court seeks establishment division' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.