Greek Prime Minister to Announce Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions on Tuesday - Source

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to address the nation on Tuesday and announce that the country will gradually begin to lift its anti-coronavirus measures, a government source told Sputnik on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to address the nation on Tuesday and announce that the country will gradually begin to lift its anti-coronavirus measures, a government source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Mitsotakis' speech is planned to be aired at 19:30 [16:30 GMT] on Greek television," the source said.

According to the source, the restrictions on movement in mainland Greece will be lifted starting on May 4. Moreover, the authorities will allow retail shops, barbershops and beauty salons to open as well, but customers will be required to wear face masks and gloves.

The second phase of lifting the restrictions will start on May 24 outdoor cafes and restaurants will be allowed to open, the source said, adding that the issues of reopening schools and the tourism sector are yet to be solved.

Moreover, churches across Greece will open their doors beginning on May 26, the source added.

"Starting from the evening of May 26, churches will be opened, then the afterfeast of Easter will be celebrated [on May 27]. This is according to a schedule on easing the current restrictions," the source said.

Greece has so far confirmed 2,517 coronavirus cases and 134 deaths from complications related to COVID-19.