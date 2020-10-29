Greek Prime Minister to Announce New COVID-19 Restrictive Measures on Friday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that he would announce the new measures to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic later this week

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that he would announce the new measures to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic later this week.

"As in the first phase, when we took action early on, we must take tougher measures again and earlier than other European countries to prevent the worst, save lives and reduce the pressure on the health system," Mitsotakis said, as reported by the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper.

The prime minister also said that stricter measures should be introduced to avoid the full lockdown.

"I will say again that our goal remains to avoid a universal lockdown, so we will proceed to further strengthen the targeted restrictions," he added.

Mitsotakis also said that Greece is 2-3 weeks behind what other European countries are experiencing today, however, the pressure on the health care system is stronger than ever.

The new plan will be in place for one month. It will include the mandatory use of masks both indoors and outdoors for high-risk areas like Thessaloniki, Larissa and Rodopi. A curfew will start from 12:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., along with a ban on movement outside the peripheral unit. All public gatherings will be suspended. However, shops and schools will remain open.

To date, Greece has confirmed over 34,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 603.