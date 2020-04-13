Greek Prime Minister to Deliver Televised Monday Evening Address to Nation on Coronavirus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver at 7.30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT) on Monday an address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, his press service said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver at 7.30 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT) on Monday an address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, his press service said.

The first national address by Mitsotakis was delivered on March 11, then subsequent addresses were made on March 17, March 19 and March 22.

During nearly every address, the prime minister announced the introduction of new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On March 17, Mitsotakis said that the nation was facing an "invisible enemy," adding that the government would spend an extra 2 billion Euros ($2.2 billion) on measures aimed at salvaging the economy.

To date, Greece has registered 2,114 cases, 98 of which have been fatal.