Greek Prime Minister To Discuss Afghanistan, Illegal Migration With Turkish President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to hold phone conversation on Friday afternoon with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan including possible increase in illegal border-crossing, his office said in a statement.

Greece is concerned that after takeover of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, there would be increased  attempts to cross its border with Turkey.

Erdogan on Thursday called the European Union members states to share responsibility with Turkey on the expected increase in immigration flows from Afghanistan.

"Turkey is not going to be Europe's migrant storage unit," the Turkish president said, according to media reports.

Greece being the south-eastern border of the European Union often sees increased immigration flows by land and sea from Turkey with the most recent events being the 2015 and 2020 refugee crisis on the borders of the two countries.

