Greek Prime Minister To Discuss Turkish 'Provocations' With Erdogan In London - Official

Greek Prime Minister to Discuss Turkish 'Provocations' With Erdogan in London - Official

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in London on Wednesday to discuss alleged Turkish provocations in the Greek exclusive economic zone, a representative of the Greek government said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in London on Wednesday to discuss alleged Turkish provocations in the Greek exclusive economic zone, a representative of the Greek government said on Tuesday.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has threatened to expel the Libyan ambassador and declare him persona non grata if he fails to disclose the memorandum's text.

"The meeting will be held at the initiative of Turkey at 2:30 p.m. London time [14:30 GMT]," the official said.

According to the official, Mitsotakis wants to "raise all the issues related to the Turkish provocations in talks with Erdogan."

The official stressed that Turkey would not be able to cancel the exclusive economic zones of the islands of Crete, Rhodos, Karpathos and Kastellorizo via void bilateral agreements.

The creation of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum is just the latest move in Ankara's active policy in the Mediterranean. Both Greece and Cyprus have been criticizing Turkey for its drilling activity in the Cyprus-claimed waters.

