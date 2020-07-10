UrduPoint.com
Greek Prime Minister To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to hold an emergency online meeting with key government members and health experts to discuss a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases after the country opened borders to foreign tourists, the local Ekathimerini newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the decision to convene the meeting was made after the number of cases registered daily began to rise earlier this week, mainly at the crossing on the Greek-Bulgarian border.

Given the deteriorating epidemiological situation, the government said it would introduce new restrictions if necessary to curb the virus, the newspaper added.

Over the past week, small clusters of COVID-19 were registered in Greece's remote parts, such as the island of Thassos. On Thursday, the country registered a record high 50 cases, 27 of which were imported. Of those 27 infections, 24 were detected at the country's borders or airports and three were among travelers who were already in the country.

