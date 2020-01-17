ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will welcome eastern-based Libyan General Khalifa Haftar to his office for talks on Friday, a source in the know told Sputnik.

"Mitsotakis will meet with Haftar in his office in parliament at 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT]," they said.

The head of the Libyan National Army made an unannounced trip to the Greek capital on Thursday evening. He will also hold talks with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at 9:20 a.m. local time on Friday, the source said.

This comes just days before Germany hosts a high-stakes peace conference on Libya in Berlin this Sunday. Haftar and his rival from the UN-backed Tripoli-based government as well as senior foreign and UN officials are expected to attend.