Greek Prime Minister to Participate in EU Summit on Energy Crisis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading to Brussels on Thursday to participate in the EU summit, during which the bloc is expected to adopt measures to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis, Greek media reported.

The EU summit in Brussels will be held from October 20-21. The leaders of the European Union countries will discuss the energy crisis, relations with China, Russia's military operation in Ukraine, as well as a possible introduction of a price cap on gas supplies.

Mitsotakis will repeat his call that the EU protect its citizens from price spikes and act more decisively, especially when there is a mechanism in place to cap gas prices, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

On Tuesday, the European Commission unveiled a set of proposals that could require member states to buy gas via a joint purchasing mechanism to avoid internal competition for scarce resources. The next day, European Council President Charles Michel said that a significant number of EU countries supported introducing limits on gas prices within the bloc.