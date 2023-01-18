UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister To Take Part In 2023 World Economic Forum - Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 2023 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) during the last two days of the event, his office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 2023 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) during the last two days of the event, his office said on Wednesday.

The 53rd annual meeting of the WEF is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-20.

"Mitsotakis is leaving for Davos in Switzerland, where tomorrow, Thursday, and the day after tomorrow, Friday, he will attend the WEF," the Greek prime minister's office said in a statement.

The main issues on the agenda of the forum this year are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.

