Greek Prime Minister to Visit Libya Next Week - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Libya next week, the main purpose of the visit is to annul the Turkish-Libyan agreement on maritime zones, Greek tv channel OPEN reported.

The TV channel said Mitsotakis had spoken on the phone in mid-March with his counterpart, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who invited the Greek prime minister.

The visit will take place early next week, and Athens is ready to restore relations between the two countries after the political changes in Libya.