Greek Prime Minister, Turkish President Agree On Framework For Further Talks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed on a framework for further communication during their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the government

"A frank conversation took place in a positive climate. The leaders of the two countries set the framework for further discussions," Greek government sources told AMNA.

The meeting lasted for almost an hour, with head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin participating at the start of the meeting and congratulating Mitsotakis on his recent re-election, the report said.

The meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan was aimed at improving relations between the two countries after a long period of tensions in bilateral relations, AMNA reported.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have repeatedly found themselves on the brink of armed conflict due to territorial disputes. Erdogan refused to communicate with Mitsotakis in May 2022, accusing him of violating agreements. However, immediately after the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey on February 6, Mitsotakis called Erdogan and vowed assistance in overcoming the consequences. In turn, Turkey expressed condolences after a railroad accident in Greece. This created a new climate in bilateral relations.

