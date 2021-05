Greek Prime Minister, Turkish President to Meet in June in Brussels - Dendias

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting in June in Brussels during a NATO summit, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

A statement of top diplomats was shown by Greek broadcaster ERT.

"Today's meeting provided an opportunity to agree on a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit," Dendias said.

The NATO summit will be held on June 14.