Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries To Unite Against Climate Change

Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:55 PM

Mediterranean countries should coordinate their efforts in fighting climate change effects and agree on a declaration setting common environmental goals, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday

"In the middle of September, we will have the pleasure of hosting the leaders of eight other Mediterranean countries to the Med9 Summit from Med7 it became Med9 in which the main topic will be the fight against climate change in the Mediterranean. My ambition is to be able to sign a declaration, the Athens Declaration, that will set clear targets on how the Mediterranean countries will be able to work together to deal with this crisis, as it is a common crisis for all of us," Mitsotakis told a press conference.

Pointing to Greece's struggle with wildfires over the past week, the prime minister said Algeria, Italy and Turkey were faced with the same crisis this summer as a result of an unexpected intense heatwave. Mitsotakis believes the record temperatures in the region were a direct consequence of climate change.

The Med7 group, also known as EU Med, includes the seven EU member states located in the Mediterranean region. Greece, Cyprus, Malta, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal convene an annual summit to discuss regional developments.

In June, Croatia and Slovenia, which both have Mediterranean coastline, officially asked to join the alliance.

