Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean States to Set Example in Combating Climate Change

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The summit of the southern European Union countries, EUMed 9, should set an example for the regional neighbors and the world at large in dealing with future challenges, especially the climate crisis, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an opinion article published on Friday.

The article titled "What will the next generations think about us? Mediterranean countries must speak out on combating climate change" was published in the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The summit of heads of state and government of the southern European Union countries is being held in Athens on Friday. The first part of the summit, dedicated to climate change and its consequences for the Mediterranean, will be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Mediterranean is the cradle of historical civilizations with common elements of radical thinking, lofty goals and continuing actions. They are the ones who have encouraged the forward movement of humanity for centuries. And this reformative influence remains strong even today," Mitsotakis writes.

According to the prime minister, the meeting in Athens is expected to become a forum that responds to future challenges, the main one being climate crisis.

The leaders have come to the summit "to serve two universal purposes: peace, security and cooperation in the Mediterranean", but also "protecting life from the revenge of nature."

Mitsotakis writes that this summer, the Mediterranean and Europe have stood the test by fires and floods.

"The climate crisis is no longer an abstract concept. It has landed on our beautiful shores," he says.

The prime minister believes that the EUMED leaders will jointly support an immediate and ambitious action plan. "First of all, we must reaffirm our commitment to contain global warming by 1,5 degrees," Mitsotakis claims.

According to the prime minister, it is extremely important to coordinate public and private investments in the direction of climate change adaptation and climate neutrality, and to quickly establish the infrastructure free of CO2 emissions.

"Secondly, we see that the viability of Mediterranean biodiversity is threatened with habitat loss. Our forests are on fire. Soil erosion is in progress. And the characteristics of the hydrographic basins are expected to change. The implications are already enormous. And solutions are more relevant than ever before," he thinks.

The prime minister believes that the climate crisis requires adjustment in any government policy.

"For example, tourism recovery after the COVID pandemic should be based on new models. Not on the number of visitors, but on the approach, focusing on nature and human behavior. This is what our unique islands and coasts are especially interested in. The harmful energy signature should give way to green initiatives," Mitsotakis says in the article.

Mitsotakis also recommends that the Mediterranean countries should organize a common mechanism for the protection and prevention of catastrophes.