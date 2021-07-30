UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Urges People To Get Vaccinated As Cases Rise

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Greek Prime Minister Urges People to Get Vaccinated as Cases Rise

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday urged the nation to get coronavirus vaccines, as the country has been facing an increase of new COVID cases in recent weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday urged the nation to get coronavirus vaccines, as the country has been facing an increase of new COVID cases in recent weeks.

"I am here today in the Municipality of Agios Vasileios in Rethymno, Crete, in order to personally inspect the mobile vaccination units. We must be able to convince our fellow citizens who are still thinking about it to be vaccinated and the great value of mobile units is that they go to the citizens instead of asking the citizens to come to the vaccination centers. The vaccine is safe, there are no side effects, and everybody should be vaccinated," the prime minister said during a visit to Crete, said as quoted by the ANA-MPA news agency.

Mitsotakis also pointed to the fact that the vast majority of COVID patients being hospitalized in the special care units are people who were not vaccinated with even a single dose.

Crete has lower vaccination rates compared to the rest of Greece. The municipality of Agios Vasileios which the Greek minister was visiting has around 37.6%-41.2% of residents vaccinated, according to the Greek government COVID-19 tracking data.

