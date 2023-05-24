UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Vows To Investigate Coast Guard Abandoning Migrants At Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Greek Prime Minister Vows to Investigate Coast Guard Abandoning Migrants at Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to investigate the case of the country's coast guard abandoning migrants at sea, and stressed that the Greek government is conducting a strict, but fair border policy.

Last week, The New York Times published an exclusive video showing a group of migrants with a baby being put by the Greek Coast Guard into a truck, then onto a boat, transferred to a coast guard vessel and left on a raft in the Aegean Sea. The incident reportedly took place on April 11.

"I have already done so (ordered for the probe).

I take this incident very seriously, it is already being investigated by my government," Mitsotakis told CNN on Tuesday.

Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees from countries in the middle East and North Africa. Migrants have been trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans. The Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated the situation, forcing millions to flee the country.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Ukraine Turkey New York Italy Greece Middle East April Border 2015 From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

42 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

57 minutes ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.