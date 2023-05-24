Greek Prime Minister Vows to Investigate Coast Guard Abandoning Migrants at Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to investigate the case of the country's coast guard abandoning migrants at sea, and stressed that the Greek government is conducting a strict, but fair border policy.

Last week, The New York Times published an exclusive video showing a group of migrants with a baby being put by the Greek Coast Guard into a truck, then onto a boat, transferred to a coast guard vessel and left on a raft in the Aegean Sea. The incident reportedly took place on April 11.

"I have already done so (ordered for the probe).

I take this incident very seriously, it is already being investigated by my government," Mitsotakis told CNN on Tuesday.

Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees from countries in the middle East and North Africa. Migrants have been trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans. The Ukraine conflict has further exacerbated the situation, forcing millions to flee the country.