Greek Prime Minister Warns Of Worsening Wildfire Situation, Urges Citizens To Limit Travel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that the situation of wildfires raging across the country is now critical, urging citizens to stay at home unless told to evacuate in case of immediate danger.

"After 10 days of heat, we have to fight dozens of wildfires at the same time. Three of them, in Attica, Euboea and Elis, are enormous," Mitsotakis said, as broadcast by the ERT channel, adding that, "unfortunately, there are more challenges ahead of us, and the coming night will be threatening."

The minister noted that strong winds are expected to sweep through many parts of the country on Friday.

Six municipalities, including Attica, were put on high alert.

"I urge you to limit unnecessary travel and be extremely careful. If an order is issued to be evacuated from any area, please obey," Mitsotakis said.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region are experiencing a severe heatwave. Temperatures are rising to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit), which, in combination with the dry climate and strong winds, have fueled intense wildfires throughout the area in recent weeks.

