UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister Wishes Erdogan Swift Recovery From Coronavirus Infection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Greek Prime Minister Wishes Erdogan Swift Recovery From Coronavirus Infection

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

"Î wish President @RTErdogan and his wife a swift recovery from COVID-19," Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said on Twitter that he and his wife had received positive COVID-19 test results, but were only exhibiting mild symptoms. The Turkish leader specified that they had contracted the Omicron variant.

Erdogan said that he was going to continue working from home.

Relations between Greece and Turkey have seriously deteriorated in recent years due to territorial claims in the Mediterranean, illegal migration, and the Cyprus issue.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Twitter Wife Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

2 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

2 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

2 hours ago
 Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing B ..

Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress ..

2 hours ago
 'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prev ..

'Gang of criminals' gathered at Model Town to prevent retrieval of looted money ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>