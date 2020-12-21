UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Prosecutor To Interrogate 2 Greek Muslims Detained Over Espionage - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Greek Prosecutor to Interrogate 2 Greek Muslims Detained Over Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Two Greek nationals are to be interrogated by a prosecutor on the southeastern Greek island of Rhodes over suspicion of spying against Greece, Ekathimerini reported on Monday.

On December 13, the Greek police said it had detained two Greek nationals suspected of espionage on the island of Rhodes. One of them worked as a cook on a passenger ship, operating ferry routes connecting Rhodes Island with the island of Megisti (Kastellorizo), and the other in the Turkish consulate in Rhodes. Both suspects were representatives of the Muslim minority.

According to the Greek media outlet, the 35-year-old secretary of Turkey's consulate denied involvement in the case, while the 56-year-old cook admitted that he had been recruited by the secretary to provide information regarding the movements of the Hellenic Navy in the Aegean Sea.

Greece and Turkey have been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens has strongly objected to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that it claims to be part of its exclusive economic zone.

Related Topics

Police Minority Turkey Athens Greece December Border Muslim Media

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

26 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.