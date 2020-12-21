Greek Prosecutor to Interrogate 2 Greek Muslims Detained Over Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Two Greek nationals are to be interrogated by a prosecutor on the southeastern Greek island of Rhodes over suspicion of spying against Greece, Ekathimerini reported on Monday.

On December 13, the Greek police said it had detained two Greek nationals suspected of espionage on the island of Rhodes. One of them worked as a cook on a passenger ship, operating ferry routes connecting Rhodes Island with the island of Megisti (Kastellorizo), and the other in the Turkish consulate in Rhodes. Both suspects were representatives of the Muslim minority.

According to the Greek media outlet, the 35-year-old secretary of Turkey's consulate denied involvement in the case, while the 56-year-old cook admitted that he had been recruited by the secretary to provide information regarding the movements of the Hellenic Navy in the Aegean Sea.

Greece and Turkey have been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens has strongly objected to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that it claims to be part of its exclusive economic zone.