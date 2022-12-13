Greek Prosecutors Order Raids at Spyware Firms Amid Wiretap Scandal - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Greek prosecutors overseeing a probe into a state wiretapping scandal ordered raids at companies linked to the Predator malware that was used to hack phones of ministers and journalists, media said Tuesday.

Searches were conducted at the Greek office of Intellexa and Krikel as well as four associated businesses, news agency AMNA reported. Intellexa, which bills itself as an EU-based spy tech developer, is said to have been licensed by the Greek government to sell the Predator abroad.

Greek media broke the wiretapping story in summer, prompting an uproar from the opposition and journalists.

Former and current ministers were reportedly among 15,000 people under surveillance, including the ministers of foreign affairs and finance in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's cabinet. The premier denied knowledge of the hacks.

The investigative weekly Documento has been publishing lists of targets to keep the heat up on the right-wing government, which faces a vote in 2023. In a bid to distance itself from the scandal, the government proposed in November banning sales of spyware and tightening rules on legal surveillance. The move was backed by the parliament last week following two days of debates.