UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Protests: Dozens Hurt As Island Clashes Intensify

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:28 PM

Greek protests: Dozens hurt as island clashes intensify

More than 60 people have been hurt, many of them riot police, in clashes with protesters on Lesbos and Chios over plans to build new migrant camps

Greek (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) More than 60 people have been hurt, many of them riot police, in clashes with protesters on Lesbos and Chios over plans to build new migrant camps.Stones were hurled at police as protests intensified at three Lesbos sites where the centres are to be built.Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for calm and is due to meet the regional governor and local mayors to discuss the crisis.Several police were also hurt on Chios.Authorities in Athens have pledged to build new centres to replace overcrowded facilities on Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos.

The government plans to bring down the number of migrants on the islands from 42,000 to 20,000.All five islands lie off the coast of Turkey, on a route where hundreds of thousands of migrants have tried to cross the sea on the way to Europe in recent years.But there has been intense local opposition to the new centres.After weeks of talks between the government and local people, the government secretly shipped construction machinery and hundreds of riot police officers to Lesbos and Chios.Wednesday saw the second consecutive day of protests on the islands.

The largest were on Lesbos and Chios.In Lesbos, crowds attempted to approach a site earmarked for a migrant centre.A police spokesman said more than 1,000 people were at the site and claimed they had thrown stones at officers, smashing their helmets.

During the day, 43 police and 10 protesters were hurt.On Chios, about 2,000 people took to the streets.A police spokesman told that a group later broke into a hotel where riot officers were staying, injuring eight of them.Video footage, posted online by local media, shows a group of people bursting into the hotel, beating officers and throwing objects from windows.

At least 52 riot police officers and 10 protesters were injured on Wednesday night, according to local media.On Tuesday, hooded demonstrators reportedly pelted riot police with rocks at the harbour on Chios as riot police sent from mainland Greece disembarked.Protesters on Lesbos meanwhile blocked roads leading to a construction site with rubbish trucks and cars.According to Greek reports, regional governor Kostas Moutzouris and West Lesbos Mayor Taxiarchis Verros both joined a road cordon with residents.Dimitra Kalogeropoulou, Greek head of the International Rescue Committee, said the tensions should be no surprise, adding that overcrowding "is good for no one; local communities feel their islands have been transformed into giant prisons, while asylum seekers are forced to live in dangerous conditions".Hundreds of thousands of migrants arrived on the Greek islands off Turkey en route from Syria to Europe in 2015 and 2016.

Numbers have dropped since then after an EU deal with Turkey.However, arrivals have been rising again and a total of 42,568 migrants are currently on the islands.Some 19,000 people are currently housed at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos - originally designed to accommodate fewer than 3,000.There are similar levels of overcrowding at other sites spread across the islands.Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, recently called for an end to the "shocking and shameful" conditions at the Greek camps.Mr Mitsotakis and his conservative government have taken a tougher line on migration.

The Greek government recently invited proposals for a floating barrier to block migrants from arriving by sea.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Governor United Nations Syria Europe Turkey Hotel Road Kos Athens Greece SITE 2016 2015 Media All From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

China reports 29 more virus deaths, lowest since J ..

1 minute ago

Denmark announces first coronavirus case

1 minute ago

Circular debt damaging economy

1 minute ago

More polio cases reported in Punjab, Baluchistan

1 minute ago

Pakistan's peace desire not its weakness: Firdous ..

1 minute ago

Illegal shop demolished in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.