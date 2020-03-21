UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Quake Damages Buildings, No Casualties Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Greek quake damages buildings, no casualties reported

A strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday in northwest Greece, damaging property in the city of Parga, authorities said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :A strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday in northwest Greece, damaging property in the city of Parga, authorities said.

The quake struck at 0049 GMT (0249 local time), with the epicentre 11 kilometres (around six miles) from Parga in Kanalaki district, and 316 kilometres northwest of Athens, the Athens geodynamic observatory said.

"No casualties have been reported at the moment," Parga mayor Nikolas Zacharias told AFP by telephone.

"Some old abandoned houses in Kanalaki collapsed and some houses suffered significant damage in this district of 2,500 inhabitants," Zaharias said, adding the temblor was strong throughout the area.

Landslides partially damaged the region's roads, he added.

Greece lies on major faultlines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.

In 2017, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake killed two people on the island of Kos in the Aegean sea, causing significant damage.

In 1999, a 5.9-magnitude quake left 143 people dead in Athens and the region northwest of the capital.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Kos Athens Greece 2017 From

Recent Stories

Males scared of Coronavirus begin to wear Burqa in ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdow ..

27 seconds ago

Food Teams seal food units, impose fines Rs. 33,00 ..

28 seconds ago

Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from maize crop ..

30 seconds ago

Iran reports 123 new coronavirus deaths, raising t ..

34 seconds ago

PIA suspends all international flights in fight ag ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.