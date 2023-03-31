UrduPoint.com

Greek Railway Inspector Taken In Custody Amid Deadly Crash Investigation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Greek Railway Inspector Taken in Custody Amid Deadly Crash Investigation - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) An inspector of the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE) has been taken into custody after trying to offload responsibility for the Tempi train crash onto the head of the Palaiofarsalos railway station, media reported on Friday.

The inspector delivered a six-hour speech before an investigating judge and said the chief of the Larissa railway station, who had been taken in custody, could be on shift alone on the day of the incident, Greek broadcaster ERT reported.

The defendant handed over a 80-page document containing his response to the accusations, saying that he had proposed changing the staff, but such reshuffles should be approved by his superiors, the report said.

The inspector added that he was unaware that two Larissa train station managers had left earlier before their shift should have ended, according to the report.

The inspector and other defendants in the case are accused of committing a crime related to obstructing traffic, as well as manslaughter of several people and causing injuries, the report added.

On March 1, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision that claimed the lives of of 57 people. The head of Larissa station was arrested. According to reports, he admitted his guilt and said that he had mistakenly sent a passenger train along the wrong track. Railroad workers, in turn, talked about chronic safety issues that authorities have been ignoring for years. The Greek government promised to fully investigate the causes of the catastrophe.

Related Topics

Accident Traffic Larissa Same March Media Government

Recent Stories

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

35 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

1 hour ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

2 hours ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.