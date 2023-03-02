Greek Railway Workers Declare 24-Hour Strike After Deadly Train Collision

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Greek railway workers are staging a 24-hour strike on Thursday because of the recent train accident that killed at least 38 people, according to the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers.

The management of the trade union held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday and unanimously decided to declare a 24-hour strike on March 2, which will be valid for all of the country's railway companies.

The government's longstanding neglect of the condition of Greece's railways is what led to the tragedy, the trade union said in a statement, adding that the union's continuous requests to hire permanent staff, improve training and implement new security technologies were repeatedly ignored by the politicians.

Athens' metro workers have also declared a strike on March 2 in response to the catastrophe, saying that they have to work at an exhausting pace because of materials and equipment shortages, as well as a severe lack of technical and maintenance personnel.

The statement issued by the metro workers' trade union said that the problems they have are similar to those of the railway workers.

On Tuesday, a freight train collided head-on with a passenger train near the city of Larissa, Greece, killing at least 38 people.