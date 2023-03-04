UrduPoint.com

Greek Railway Workers Extend Strike By 48 Hours After Deadly Train Collision - Company

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Greek Railway Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Collision - Company

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Greek railway workers have extended by 48 hours a strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people, Greek railway company Hellenic Train reported on Saturday.

"Due to the 48-hour strike announced by the railway workers' unions, all Hellenic Train services are suspended for Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5," the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision.

Related Topics

Accident Company Larissa Same March Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

9 minutes ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

12 minutes ago
 PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Confer ..

PM to leave for Qatar tomorrow to attend UN Conference on LDCs

18 minutes ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

1 hour ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.