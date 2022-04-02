Greek Railway Workers Refuse to Service Trains With Military Aid to Ukraine - KKE

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Workers of the Greek railway company TrainOSE have refused to help transport the US and NATO military armored vehicles from the port of Alexandroupolis to the Ukrainian border despite pressure from the company's management, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) said on Saturday.

American cargo vessels carrying armored vehicles have been recently arriving at the port of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece. On March 30, three trains with vehicles had been sent to the western part of Poland, the port authority said.

"For about two weeks now, there has been pressure on the employees of the engine room in Thessaloniki to go to Alexandroupolis," the KKE said in a statement.

According to the KKE, trade unions in Thessaloniki intervened in the situation after the workers, who had refused to maintain trains transporting NATO military equipment, received threats from the employer.

"We demand that our country's railway not be used to transfer the US-NATO arsenal to neighboring countries.

We condemn the employers' threats against TrainOSE employees who refused to participate in the maintenance of the trains that are transporting NATO tanks from the port of Alexandroupolis," the unions said in a resolution, as quoted by the KKE.

On Saturday, the US Department of Defense announced allocation of additional military assistance to Ukraine worth $300 million. The last security package authorized for Ukraine by US President Joe Biden included 800 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 2,000 Javelin missiles.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.