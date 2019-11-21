Greek resistance hero Glezos in emergency care: reports

Greece's foremost anti-Nazi resistance hero Manolis Glezos, 97, was in emergency care on Thursday with respiratory problems, news reports said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Greece's foremost anti-Nazi resistance hero Manolis Glezos, 97, was in emergency care on Thursday with respiratory problems, news reports said.

Glezos had been hospitalised earlier this week but doctors judged his condition had deteriorated, the Eleftheros Typos daily said.

Glezos was just 18 on May 30, 1941 when during Greece's occupation by Nazi Germany, he and friend Apostolos Santas, a 19-year-old law student, climbed onto the Acropolis in the middle of the night and tore down the flag bearing the swastika unnoticed.

After the war he was repeatedly elected to Greece's parliament with communist, socialist and leftist parties over a 60-year period.

In 2014 Glezos was elected to the European Parliament with the leftist Syriza party, becoming its oldest deputy at the age of 91.

During the Greek economic crisis, Glezos opposed his government's austerity measures and campaigned to force Germany to repay money it was forcibly loaned by Greece during the war.