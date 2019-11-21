UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Resistance Hero Glezos In Emergency Care: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:33 PM

Greek resistance hero Glezos in emergency care: reports

Greece's foremost anti-Nazi resistance hero Manolis Glezos, 97, was in emergency care on Thursday with respiratory problems, news reports said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Greece's foremost anti-Nazi resistance hero Manolis Glezos, 97, was in emergency care on Thursday with respiratory problems, news reports said.

Glezos had been hospitalised earlier this week but doctors judged his condition had deteriorated, the Eleftheros Typos daily said.

Glezos was just 18 on May 30, 1941 when during Greece's occupation by Nazi Germany, he and friend Apostolos Santas, a 19-year-old law student, climbed onto the Acropolis in the middle of the night and tore down the flag bearing the swastika unnoticed.

After the war he was repeatedly elected to Greece's parliament with communist, socialist and leftist parties over a 60-year period.

In 2014 Glezos was elected to the European Parliament with the leftist Syriza party, becoming its oldest deputy at the age of 91.

During the Greek economic crisis, Glezos opposed his government's austerity measures and campaigned to force Germany to repay money it was forcibly loaned by Greece during the war.

Related Topics

Parliament Student Germany Greece Money May Government

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

20 minutes ago

Ethiopia awaits result of referendum on new Sidama ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Sca ..

6 minutes ago

Alhamra Art Museum to remain open seven days a wee ..

6 minutes ago

NA Speaker launches PowerChina's sustainable devel ..

6 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Start Operating in Mid-2 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.