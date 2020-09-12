UrduPoint.com
Greek Riot Police Fire Tear Gas At Lesbos Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:09 PM

Greek riot police fire tear gas at Lesbos migrants

Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas at migrants on Saturday who threw stones during a protest to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down, an AFP photographer said

Lesbos Island (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas at migrants on Saturday who threw stones during a protest to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down, an AFP photographer said.

Hundreds of asylum seekers were protesting after spending the past four days sleeping on the streets, with efforts to build a replacement camp delayed by objections from local authorities.

