UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Roma Settlement Quarantined After Virus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Greek Roma settlement quarantined after virus cases

Authorities in central Greece have placed a Roma settlement under a two-week quarantine after discovering several coronavirus cases among its inhabitants

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Authorities in central Greece have placed a Roma settlement under a two-week quarantine after discovering several coronavirus cases among its inhabitants.

The move came late Thursday after 20 out of 29 people tested in the Nea Smyrni settlement near Larissa, 354 kilometres (220 miles) north of Athens, tested positive for the virus.

"There will be tests throughout the area that is under lockdown," local governor Costas Agorastos told Proto Thema daily Friday, adding that screenings would also be carried out in other Roma communities in the area.

An additional 200 people in the community were tested Friday, state news agency ANA said. The civil protection authority has not reported the result of the tests.

Yiorgos Vassilopoulos, a senior medic at Larissa hospital, warned that the facility would be "overwhelmed" if early contagion rates in the community are confirmed.

"The initial screening showed a contagion rate of 60 percent," Vassilopoulos told state tv ERT.

"In an area with 3,000 residents, that's 1,800 people," he said, adding that the local hospital can field fewer than 70 beds for coronavirus cases.

Roma "live in close quarters and travel larger distances", Vassilopoulos said.

Officials said a migrant camp in the area would also be quarantined as a precaution.

The country of 11 million has confirmed 1,955 coronavirus cases. Eighty-six people have died and another 79 are in intensive care.

The Greek government has reinforced highway and port controls to keep the public from travelling to the countryside and islands ahead of Orthodox Easter celebrations on April 19.

Related Topics

Governor Died Roma Larissa Athens Greece April TV From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CJP takes first suo motu notice over inadequate fa ..

10 minutes ago

Govt to leave no stone unturned in providing PPE t ..

3 minutes ago

Covid-19 positive tally soars to 71 in Sialkot dis ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Not Yet Changing National Goals Due to COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Sees New OPEC+ Document as Very Positive - K ..

4 minutes ago

Latvia Defies Coronavirus to Host NATO Exercise St ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.