Greek Sailors to Stage 24-Hour Ferry Strike to Protest New Pro-Business Bill - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Greek seamen union has called for a 24-hour ferry strike on September 24 to protest a new economic bill that is currently being discussed in the country's parliament , local media reported on Tuesday.

The bill, introduced by the ruling New Democracy party, is aimed at simplifying business regulations and potentially hurting workers' rights, if the union is to be believed.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the ferry strike will begin on September 24, at 6:00 (03:00 GMT) and at the same time the next day.

The July 2019 legislative elections in Greece prompted a change in the country's political landscape, with the conservative New Democracy securing a decisive victory over the leftist Syriza party, which had been in power since 2015.

Making moves to ease bureaucratic constraints on business and cut taxes were among New Democracy's electoral promises.