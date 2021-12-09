Greek Seamen to Start 48-Hour Strike Over Salaries on Friday - Reports

The Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO), the union of Greek maritime workers, will start a 48-hour nationwide strike for all categories of ships on December 10 to try to negotiate better pay and working conditions, Greek media reported on Thursday

The Kathimerini newspaper said, citing the PNO, that the industrial action will start at 00:01 local time on Friday (22:01 GMT on Thursday) and continue until Saturday midnight.

Greek maritime workers organized the strike to force employers to increase wages and salaries in collective agreements, as well as to address the problems related to social insurance, welfare payments, education and unemployment, according to the report.

Seamen have complained that employers impede the creation of workers' unions while refusing to increase wages.

Greek port and ferry services are expected to be heavily disrupted by the strike.

The strike may be extended if negotiations between employers and workers come to nothing.