Greek Security Officers, Coast Guards, Firefighters Rally in Thessaloniki - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Greek police officers, firefighters, coast guards and servicemen held a rally and a march in Thessaloniki, local media have reported.

The protest was held late on Friday and was timed to the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair, scheduled to be held later on Saturday, the AMHA news agency reported.

The demonstrates demanded that the government restore their salaries at the level of 2012; that the number of security forces personnel be increased through attracting mercenaries; that their equipment be modernized; and their work be recognized as dangerous to health.

Greece's Supreme Administrative Court, also known as the Council of State, has ruled that the 2014 salary cuts for military personnel and security officers had been unconstitutional and ordered that the authorities return it to the 2012 level. However, this decision has not been implemented so far.

Thessaloniki Mayor Konstantinos Zervas and opposition lawmakers reportedly extended their greetings to the demonstrators.

The rally was held near the White Tower monument in the center of the city after which the demonstrators marched to the building of the Hellenic Ministry of Macedonia and Thrace, where they lit candles to commemorate 130 police officers killed in the line of duty since 1984.

The protesters burnt flares and smoke pellets along the road.

A resolution on the results of the rally was signed by all Greek associations of police officers, firefighters, port employees, servicemen and coast guards.

Later on Saturday, protests organized by left-wing political movements and trade unions will be held in the city, which will become a center of political business activities for the period of the fair. The 84th edition of the international event will last through September 15.