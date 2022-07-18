Greek State Media Go on 24-Hour Strike

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Greek state media go on a 24-hour strike on Monday, demanding higher wages for trade union journalists and media workers.

The strike involves, in particular, Greek broadcaster ERT, the Athens news agency AMNA, municipal radio stations, municipal television channels, press services of government departments, the general secretariat for media and communications.

The strike takes place from 05:30 a.m. on Monday (08:30 GMT) to 05:30 a.m. on Tuesday. During this time, the media will not broadcast news.

The trade union media workers, participating in the protest, said in a statement that the government continues to refuse to meet demands for fair wages for journalists in state-owned media.

"We keep the door open for negotiations and insist on a real (wage) increase. Non-wage benefits are a welcome addition to real allowances," the statement read.

The government could include meeting requirements in the initiatives it intends to take in response to the EU recommendations on restriction of press freedom in Greece.

The statement noted that the workers are demanding decent treatment and are defending their "just demands."