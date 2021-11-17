UrduPoint.com

Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 Junta Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 Junta Victims

Greek students stopped a delegation of national lawmakers from laying flowers at a monument in Athens honoring protesters killed during a 1973 uprising against the far-right military regime

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Greek students stopped a delegation of national lawmakers from laying flowers at a monument in Athens honoring protesters killed during a 1973 uprising against the far-right military regime.

The state-owned broadcaster ERT said scuffles broke out across the capital despite the presence of a 5,500-strong police force. A film crew of the MEGA news channel had their camera smashed by a hooded man.

Greeks marked the 48th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy rally at Athens Polytechnic with an annual march to the embassy of the United States, which is blamed for backing the junta. The regime collapsed in 1974 after ruling Greece for seven years.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies Athens Man United States Greece March From

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

17 minutes ago
 Anti-measles drive kicks off

Anti-measles drive kicks off

1 minute ago
 Biden Urges 'Immediate' Action Against Anti-Consum ..

Biden Urges 'Immediate' Action Against Anti-Consumer Behavior by Oil, Gas Firms ..

1 minute ago
 BISE Faisalabad issues date sheet for Inter Specia ..

BISE Faisalabad issues date sheet for Inter Special Exams 2021

1 minute ago
 Electoral reforms package to ensure fair, transpar ..

Electoral reforms package to ensure fair, transparent elections: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Man electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar polic ..

Man electrocuted in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.