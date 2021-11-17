Greek Students Stop Lawmakers From Honoring 1973 Junta Victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Greek students stopped a delegation of national lawmakers from laying flowers at a monument in Athens honoring protesters killed during a 1973 uprising against the far-right military regime

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Greek students stopped a delegation of national lawmakers from laying flowers at a monument in Athens honoring protesters killed during a 1973 uprising against the far-right military regime.

The state-owned broadcaster ERT said scuffles broke out across the capital despite the presence of a 5,500-strong police force. A film crew of the MEGA news channel had their camera smashed by a hooded man.

Greeks marked the 48th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy rally at Athens Polytechnic with an annual march to the embassy of the United States, which is blamed for backing the junta. The regime collapsed in 1974 after ruling Greece for seven years.