A judicial council of the Greek Supreme Civil and Criminal Court, Areios Pagos, completed the hearings on the case of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national detained in Greece at Washington's request and wanted by the United States, Russia and France, and gave lawyers time to provide additional arguments before it announces the ruling next week, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday

The hearing was held behind closed doors. Vinnik's attorney, Zoe Konstantopoulou, spoke to journalists afterward and explained that according to Greece's new criminal law, which came into effect on July 1, there is no crime in her defendant's actions.

"The court will determine whether a hearing should be held. It is a matter of human rights for the court to hear his case. He has a right to be treated under the most favorable legislation provisions, which say that there was no crime in Vinnik's actions," Konstantopoulou said.

According to the lawyer, when a legislation changes and takes up norms that might improve the standing of a suspect, he must be treated under these new norms. In Vinnik's case, since there are no victims or victims' complaints, a criminal prosecution cannot be launched.

Since there is no crime under the Greek legislation, the double criminality principle prevents him from being extradited to the US.

"On Tuesday, we will submit a hard copy of our arguments. They will review it and make a decision," she said.

Yet, it is not clear when the decision can be expected to be ready it may be days and weeks, the lawyer specified.

"We have also petitioned for his release as keeping him longer than 18 months is against the constitution," she added.

Vinnik was detained at the request of the US in the summer of 2017 while in Greece with his wife and two children for vacation. The US authorities accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through the cryptocurrency trading platform, BTC-E. Vinnik faces $88.6 million and $12 million, plus interest and costs, of civil penalties. The charges against him were brought on behalf of the US Department of the Treasury on July 25.

Russia, where he is wanted for a separate fraud charge, and France also seek his extradition. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative crimes.