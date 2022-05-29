Greek Tanker Crews Safe, In Good Health, Iranian Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The crew members of two Greek vessels detained by the Iranian military are safe, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Friday that two vessels under the Greek flag were captured by the Iranian military in the Persian Gulf. The ministry voiced strong protest to the Iranian ambassador in Athens and demanded to free the vessels, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"Our ancient ties with Greece and its great people have always been based on mutual respect.

Our ties must not be hampered by deeply shortsighted miscalculations, including highway robbery on the command of a 3rd party. Tankers crew are safe and in good health," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a Saturday statement.

The incident with the Greek tankers occurred amid reports about the recent seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. The Greek Foreign Ministry has called on Greek citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran.